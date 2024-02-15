Star Trek: Discovery’s final season debuts on Paramount+ in April 

Paramount+ viewers in the UK will be able to stream the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery’s final season on 4th April, with new episodes then dropping weekly on Thursdays.

Audiences in the US, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria will also be able to watch on the same day.

Season five finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.

But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Confirmed cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner).

Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).