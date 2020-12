Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to Amazon Prime Video

Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to Prime Video subscribers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India from Friday 22nd January.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the series focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.

Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero.

The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

The series includes special cameos by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actors Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as well as John de Lancie as Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation.