Star Trek: Picard season 3 gets confirmed Prime Video launch date

Prime Video has confirmed that season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will be available to stream from February 17th, with episodes of the 10-part final season available weekly.

The show’s closing chapter sees Star Trek: The Next Generation stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner join Patrick Stewart alongside Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

Amanda Plummer also joins the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise.

Daniel Davis reprises his Next Generation role as Professor Moriarty and the cast also includes Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as the daughters of Geordi La Forge.