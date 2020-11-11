Star Trek: Picard is coming to Blu-ray

Patrick Stewart as Picard of the the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first season of Picard, Patrick Stewart’s triumphant return to the world of Star Trek, will be available to buy on Blu-ray from January 25th.

Originally available in the UK via Amazon Prime Video, the series is set 16 years after Picard retired following the destruction of Romulus and follows the former Enterprise captain as he tracks down a series of mysteries about his past.

Picard co-stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadawaym and features guest appearances by Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes as Seven of Nine, Data and Riker.

Extras:

Star Trek: Short Treks: Children Of Mars

Story Logs

Deleted Scenes

Aliens Alive: The Xbs

Picard Props

Set Me Up

Gag Reel

