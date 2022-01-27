Star Trek: Picard – new trailer reunites Guinan and Picard

Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan is reunited with Jean-Luc Picard in this all-new trailer for Star Trek: Picard which arrives on Prime Video on Friday 4th March.

The series airs globally on the Amazon owned streaming service, excluding the United States where it’s available on Paramount+ and Canada where it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

Season two takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past.

Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Other cast members include Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Annie Wersching amnd special guest star John de Lancie as Q.

Production is currently underway on a third season.