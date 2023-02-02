Star Trek: Picard season three – Amazon releases international trailer

Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard of in STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Paatton/Paramount+ © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Prime Video has released its full-length trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard which debuts on the service in more than 200 countries and territories on February 17th.

New episodes of the 10-part final season will be available weekly. The first two seasons are also available for Prime Video members to watch.

The show’s closing chapter sees Star Trek: The Next Generation stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner join Patrick Stewart alongside Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

A desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new.

This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Amanda Plummer joins the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise.

Daniel Davis reprises his Next Generation role as Professor Moriarty and the cast also includes Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as the daughters of Geordi La Forge.

In addition, Ed Speleers (Outlander, You) will appear as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, Riches) will appear in a recurring role as Captain of the USS Titan.