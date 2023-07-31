Star Trek: Picard season three is coming to Blu-ray in November

Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Paatton/Paramount+ © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is getting a Blu-ray release on November 20th.

A hit with fans when it arrived on Prime Video and Paramount+ earlier this year, the season will be available on standard Blu-ray* and in a Steelbook edition*, both of which are available to pre-order on Amazon.co.uk.

The show’s closing chapter sees Patrick Stewart joined by Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

Returning from earlier seasons of Picard are Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, with Ed Speleers, Amanda Plummer and Todd Stashwick also joining the action.

A desperate message from Doctor Beverly Crusher (McFadden) draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new.

This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Special features on both editions include:

Audio Commentaries

The Gang’s All Here

Villainous Vadic

Gag Reel

Picard: The Final Season Q&A

The Making of The Last Generation

Rebuilding the Enterprise-D

Deleted Scenes

Also available from the same date is the 54-disc Limited Edition Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection which contains:

Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-7

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: Insurrection.

Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1-3

An exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes

A one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards

A magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges

Four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

