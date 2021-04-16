Star Trek: Picard season two gets teaser trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released an all-new teaser trailer for season two of Star Trek: Picard. The trailer was introduced by star Sir Patrick Stewart during a First Contact Day virtual global panel, which also revealed season two will launch in 2022.
Actor John de Lancie made a surprise appearance during the panel, confirming that he will appear in season two of Star Trek: Picard as Q.
Animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks also revealed its first look at season two, which is set to launch on Prime Video later this year.