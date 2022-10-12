Star Trek: Picard season two is coming to Blu-ray next month

Season two of Star Trek: Picard is getting a Blu-ray, Blu-ray SteelBook and DVD release on November 14th via Paramount Home Entertainment.

The second season sees Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew propelled into the past in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future and marks the return of Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie who reprise their roles of Guinan and Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Brent Spiner also stars as Adam Soong while Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Isa Briones (Dahj), Orla Brady (Laris) and Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios) return from season one.

Special features include: