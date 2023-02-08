All three seasons of Star Trek: Picard are coming to Paramount+ UK

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will be available on Paramount+ UK after the streaming service announced a revised deal with Prime Video.

The Amazon owned steaming service had served as the show’s exclusive outlet for non-US and Canadian audiences under a deal struck prior to the international launch of Paramount+ and will continue to offer the show under the revamped agreement.

Episodes from the new series will be available to Paramount+ subscribers on February 17th in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while audiences in Latin America will be able to watch on February 16th – the same day as US fans. The show will also be available to stream in South Korea at a later date.

Previous seasons of will also be available in English speaking regions starting this month.

Paramount+ already offers fans the original Star Trek series plus sequels The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Discovery (which debuted internationally on Netflix prior to the expansion of Paramount+) and Strange New Worlds, the franchise’s latest entry.

The new season of Picard sees Next Generation stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner join Patrick Stewart for a final adventure.

A desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new and setting him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive.

In addition, it’s been announced that all seasons of the animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks will be available later this year in all Paramount+ markets outside Canada.