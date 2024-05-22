Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – film’s 40th anniversary to be marked with cinema return and 4K SteelBook release

This summer’s 40th anniversary of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock is being marked with a new UK cinema release alongside a new 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray SteelBook release.

The SteelBook is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Also to mark the anniversary, a new poster paying homage to the design of the film’s original poster has been created by artist Matt Ferguson who has also designed original artwork for Star Trek Beyond, as well as iconic franchises Marvel and Jurassic Park.

Fans will be able to enjoy Star Trek III: The Search for Spock in UK cinemas from June 14, and on 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook from on May 27.