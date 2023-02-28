Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the franchise’s Paramount+ prequel, is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on March 20th. The series is also getting a limited-edition 4K UHD SteelBook on May 15th.
Both releases are coming from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.
The series follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk takes command of the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
The cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.
In addition to the entire first season, the discs include over 90 minutes of special features:
- PIKE’S PEEK (Exclusive) – Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season.
- WORLD BUILDING – Led by Production Designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season’s production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show.
- EXPLORING NEW WORLDS (Exclusive) – Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to life with writers, cast and crew.,
- COMMENTARY: ANSON MOUNT & AKIVA GOLDSMAN – STRANGE NEW WORLDS(Exclusive)
- DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)
- GAG REEL (Exclusive)