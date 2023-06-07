Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 comes to Paramount+ next week

Pictured (l-r): Ethan Peck as Spock; Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Anson Mount as Captain Pike. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds lands on Paramount+ next week (June 15th) with new episodes from the 10-part season available to stream each week.

Set years before James T. Kirk takes command of the ship, Strange New Worlds follows the USS Enterprise during the captaincy of Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

In season two, Pike and his crew confront increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.

Returning alongside Mount are Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga.

The new season also sees the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and the addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Paramount+ recently confirmed that a third season series has been commissioned.