Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with 5th season

L-R: Rong Fu as Mitchell, Anson Mount as Pike, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fifth and final six-episode season, Paramount+ announced today.

The prequel series follows the USS Enterprise under the command Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and features a mix of characters first seen in Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek pilot, plus many of those familiar from the classic 60s series.

Season three is set to premiere this summer on Paramount+. The previously confirmed fourth season is currently in production and work on the final season will begin later this year.

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible,” said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman.

“We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew.

“And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”