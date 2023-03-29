Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two gets confirmed UK airdate

Pictured (l-r): Ethan Peck as Spock; Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Anson Mount as Captain Pike. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Paramount+ has confirmed that the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut in the UK on June 15th, the same date that US fans will be able to enjoy the show.

Set years before Captain Kirk takes command, the series follows the U.S.S. Enterprise as its crew – headed by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) – explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Other cast includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

New episodes of the 10-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, with fans in Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria also able to watch the same day.

The season will also be available to stream at a later date on Paramount+ in South Korea.

In addition to the airdate for season two, Paramount has confirmed that Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a third run.

Also renewed is animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks which has been given a fifth season. The show’s fourth season will premiere in late summer on Paramount+ in the US and internationally, with details to be confirmed at a later date.