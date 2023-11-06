Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two comes to Blu-ray next month 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two comes to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on December 4th via Paramount Home Entertainment.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The season sees Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise crew confront increasingly dangerous stakes while embarking on personal journeys that test their resolve and redefine their destinies.

Joining Mount are Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga.

The season also features the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane.

In addition to the complete 10-episode season, the 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray and 3-disc 4K UHD sets contain 2 hours of special features, including:

Producing Props

The Costumes Closet

The Gorn

Singing in Space

Exploring New Worlds

Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes (Exclusive)

In addition to the regular editions, Paramount will be releasing Limited Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray Steelbooks which both include a “Subspace Rhapsody” poster. The 4K UHD also includes a set of four exclusive character magnets that will let fans customize the key art with their favourite character.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.