Star Trek: The Original Series SteelBook release hits stores in October

The original three seasons of Star Trek are getting a new Blu-ray steelbook release in October via Paramount Home Entertainment.
The 20 disc set features every episode in high definition, along with over nine hours of previously released special features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, documentaries and archival materials and comes housed in an “eye-catching” slipcase.
Extras:
SEASON ONE:
- Preview Trailers: (Select Episodes)
- Starfleet Access Episodes: (Select Episodes)
- Spacelift: Transporting Trek Into The 21st Century (HD)
- Reflections On Spock
- Life Beyond Trek: William Shatner
- To Boldly Go… Season One
- The Birth Of A Timeless Legacy
- Interactive Enterprise Inpsection (HD)
- Sci-Fi Visionaries
- Billy Blackburn’s Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies andSpecial Memories (HD)
- Kiss ‘N’ Tell: Romance in the 23rd Century
SEASON TWO:
- Preview Trailers: (Select Episodes)
- Starfleet Access Episodes: (Select Episodes)
- Billy Blackburn’s Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies And Special Memories-Part 2 (HD)
- The Trouble With Tribbles with Audio Commentary by David Gerrold
- More Tribbles, More Troubles (Star Trek: The Animated Series-Episode #1) (HD) with Audio Commentary by David Gerrold
- Trials And Tribble-ations: (Star Trek: Deep Space 9-Episode #503) (HD)
- Trials And Tribble-ations: Uniting Two Legends
- Trials And Tribble-ations: An Historic Endeavor
- Star Trek: TOS On BluRay
- “To Boldly Go… “Season Two
- Designing The Final Frontier
- Star Trek’s Favorite Moments
- Writer’s Notebook: D.C. Fontana
- Life Beyond Trek: Leonard Nimoy
- Kirk, Spock & Bones: Star Trek’s Great Trio
- Star Trek’s Divine Diva: Nichelle Nichols
- Enhanced Visual Effects Credits
SEASON THREE:
- Preview Trailers: (Select Episodes)
- Life Beyond Trek: Walter Koenig
- Chief Engineer’s Log
- Memoir From Mr. Sulu
- Captain’s Log: Bob Justman
- “Where No Man Has Gone Before” The Restored, Unaired Alternate Pilot Episode
- David Gerrold Hosts “2009 Convention Coverage”
- “The Anthropology Of Star Trek” Comic-Con Panel 2009
- “The World Of Rod Roddenberry” Comic-Con Panel 2009
- Billy Blackburn’s Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies And Special Memories – Part 3
- “To Boldly Go…” Season Three
- Collectible Trek
- Star Trek’s Impact