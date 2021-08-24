Star Trek: The Original Series SteelBook release hits stores in October

The original three seasons of Star Trek are getting a new Blu-ray steelbook release in October via Paramount Home Entertainment.

The 20 disc set features every episode in high definition, along with over nine hours of previously released special features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, documentaries and archival materials and comes housed in an “eye-catching” slipcase.

Extras:



SEASON ONE:

Preview Trailers: (Select Episodes)

Starfleet Access Episodes: (Select Episodes)

Spacelift: Transporting Trek Into The 21st Century (HD)

Reflections On Spock

Life Beyond Trek: William Shatner

To Boldly Go… Season One

The Birth Of A Timeless Legacy

Interactive Enterprise Inpsection (HD)

Sci-Fi Visionaries

Billy Blackburn’s Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies andSpecial Memories (HD)

Kiss ‘N’ Tell: Romance in the 23rd Century



SEASON TWO:

Preview Trailers: (Select Episodes)

Starfleet Access Episodes: (Select Episodes)

Billy Blackburn’s Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies And Special Memories-Part 2 (HD)

The Trouble With Tribbles with Audio Commentary by David Gerrold

More Tribbles, More Troubles (Star Trek: The Animated Series-Episode #1) (HD) with Audio Commentary by David Gerrold

Trials And Tribble-ations: (Star Trek: Deep Space 9-Episode #503) (HD)

Trials And Tribble-ations: Uniting Two Legends

Trials And Tribble-ations: An Historic Endeavor

Star Trek: TOS On BluRay

“To Boldly Go… “Season Two

Designing The Final Frontier

Star Trek’s Favorite Moments

Writer’s Notebook: D.C. Fontana

Life Beyond Trek: Leonard Nimoy

Kirk, Spock & Bones: Star Trek’s Great Trio

Star Trek’s Divine Diva: Nichelle Nichols

Enhanced Visual Effects Credits

SEASON THREE:

