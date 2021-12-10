Star Wars Eclipse – new game in early stages of development

Image: Quantic Dream / Lucasfilm Games

Star Wars Eclipse, a new game set during the golden age of the Jedi, is being developed by award-winning video game studio Quantic Dream.

The studio and Lucasfilm Games announced the title during The Game Awards 2021 and revealed that it would be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era.

Eclipse will feature new places to explore along with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.



Quantic Dream say the title is in early development.

More info: starwarseclipse.com