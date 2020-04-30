Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Madden NFL are heading to Stadia

EA is bringing several major titles to Stadia, Google’s cloud-based gaming platform.

The service allows gamers to play high-end titles on their TV, mobile and browser without using a console by streaming the game from Google’s cloud which optimises the playing experience for the user’s device.

The tie-up with EA will give Stadia users access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, plus EA SPORTS FIFA and Madden NFL this winter, with more games to follow in 2021.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

“In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

“We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can’t wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button,” said Phil Harrison, GM and VP at Google.