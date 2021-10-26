Star Wars – new toys, models and figures heading to shops for Christmas

Disney and Lucasfilm have launched a global Star Wars merchandising push which will see new products inspired by The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the Skywalker Saga films launched every Tuesday until December 21st.

The eight-week programme will see toys, action figures, accessories, and games available online and in stores across the UK, with top retailers including Amazon, Zavvi, Smyths, Argos and The Entertainer, confirmed to be participating.

The first wave of products includes a LEGO Imperial Light Cruiser, based on the one seen in The Mandalorian, which features 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, 2 mini TIE Fighters and 5 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon and a Dark Trooper, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu).

Also available are LEGO versions of Boba Fett’s Starship and the Imperial Armoured Marauder, plus new Mandalorian and Kuii figures from the Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection range.

“With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

“There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift.”