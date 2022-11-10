Star Wars: Shatterpoint game announced by Asmodee & Atomic Mass Games 

A new Star Wars miniatures skirmish game developed by Atomic Mass Games in collaboration with Lucasfilm and published by Asmodee is set for release next June.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint empowers players to alter the fate of the galaxy, from the Core Worlds to the Outer Rim as they build and command a strike team composed of iconic Star Wars characters and pit them against each other in exciting battles.

Will Shick, director of product development at AMG, said: “We wanted to take all the great things about Star Wars—the action, the adventure, and the iconic characters—to create a Star Wars miniatures game experience that felt like it had come straight out of the animated lineups of the ’80s and ’90s.



“To say it was a dream come true to work with such a talented group of artists, sculptors, and our awesome team at Lucasfilm to create new versions of the iconic Star Wars cast in this style would be a complete understatement.”