Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi starts filming next month

Ewan McGregor’s long awaited return as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi begins filming in April, Disney+ has confirmed.

The Disney+ exclusive series is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall of his best friend, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Joining McGregor are Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader plus Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is being directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1, and is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold.