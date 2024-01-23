Star Wars: The Bad Batch final season UK trailer and schedule revealed

The UK trailer and streaming schedule has been released for the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch which debuts on Disney+ on February 21st.
In the epic conclusion of the Lucasfilm Animation series, the Batch have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab.
With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.
The voice cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jimmi Simpson, Noshir Dalal and Wanda Sykes.
Season 3 Schedule:
- 21st February: Episode 301 “Confined,” Episode 302 “Paths Unknown,” Episode 303 “Shadows of Tantiss”
- 28th February: Episode 304 “A Different Approach”
- 6th March: Episode 305 “The Return”
- 13th March: Episode 306 “Infiltration” & Episode 307 “Extraction”
- 20th March: Episode 308 “Bad Territory”
- 27th March: Episode 309 “The Harbinger”
- 3rd April: Episode 310 “Identity Crisis” & Episode 311 “Point of No Return”
- 10th April: Episode 312 “Juggernaut”
- 17th April: Episode 313 “Into the Breach”
- 24th April: Episode 314 “Flash Strike”
- 1st May: Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived” (finale)