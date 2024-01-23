Star Wars: The Bad Batch final season UK trailer and schedule revealed

Emperor Palpatine in a scene from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, season 3 exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

The UK trailer and streaming schedule has been released for the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch which debuts on Disney+ on February 21st.

In the epic conclusion of the Lucasfilm Animation series, the Batch have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab.

With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

The voice cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jimmi Simpson, Noshir Dalal and Wanda Sykes.

Season 3 Schedule: