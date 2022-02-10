Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is coming to Nintendo Switch 

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have announced that Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is getting a Nintendo Switch release on April 20th.
The classic title tells an untold story set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and casts the player in the role of Starkiller, a secret apprentice to Darth Vader who is sent on a mission to hunt down and destroy the Jedi.
Key Features:
- Play as Starkiller and destroy all who stand in your way on your quest to serve Lord Vader.
- Unleash epic Force powers and lightsaber combos with optional Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ motion controls.
- Battle friends in local multiplayer Duel Mode to determine the galaxy’s most powerful Jedi, with 27 characters to choose from!
- Travel the Star Wars galaxy and defeat powerful Jedi Masters across a variety of iconic locations, including Cloud City, the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk, the floral planet Felucia, and the junk world of Raxus Prime.
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed launches on April 20 and is available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.