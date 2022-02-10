Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is coming to Nintendo Switch 

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have announced that Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is getting a Nintendo Switch release on April 20th.

The classic title tells an untold story set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and casts the player in the role of Starkiller, a secret apprentice to Darth Vader who is sent on a mission to hunt down and destroy the Jedi.

Key Features:

Play as Starkiller and destroy all who stand in your way on your quest to serve Lord Vader.

Unleash epic Force powers and lightsaber combos with optional Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ motion controls.

Battle friends in local multiplayer Duel Mode to determine the galaxy’s most powerful Jedi, with 27 characters to choose from!

Travel the Star Wars galaxy and defeat powerful Jedi Masters across a variety of iconic locations, including Cloud City, the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk, the floral planet Felucia, and the junk world of Raxus Prime.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed launches on April 20 and is available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.