Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clocks up 180k download sales in first week

© 2019 Lucasfilm. All Rights Reserved

The digital download release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has seen the film debut at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart with 181,000 sales in its first week.

Last week’s Number 1 Jumanji: The Next Level is knocked to Number 2, while Sonic the Hedgehog holds its place at 3. Frozen 2 drops two places to Number 4.

A second brand new entry to this week’s chart, Blue Story debuts at Number 5 while Trolls drops one place to Number 6, and Knives Out sits at Number 7 this week.

2011’s Easter adventure Hop bounces into the Top 10 for the first time at Number 8 and Spider-Man: Homecoming swings up five places to Number 9, landing just ahead of family comedy caper Playing with Fire (10).

This week’s Official Film Chart Online Showfeatures a clip from Taika Waititi’s award winning comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit, available to Download & Keep from April 27.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd April 2020:

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY 1 2 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 3 3 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT 2 4 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY NEW 5 BLUE STORY PARAMOUNT 5 6 TROLLS DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 4 7 KNIVES OUT LIONSGATE 15 8 HOP UNIVERSAL PICTURES 14 9 SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SONY PICTURES HE NEW 10 PLAYING WITH FIRE PARAMOUNT

© Official Charts Company

VIEW THE FULL TOP 40 – https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/film-chart/

If you’re planning a home movie night this week, make sure to check out FindAnyFilm.com for a comprehensive choice of classics, family-friendly watches and brand new favourites.