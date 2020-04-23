Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clocks up 180k download sales in first week

The digital download release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has seen the film debut at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart with 181,000 sales in its first week.
Last week’s Number 1 Jumanji: The Next Level is knocked to Number 2, while Sonic the Hedgehog holds its place at 3. Frozen 2 drops two places to Number 4.
A second brand new entry to this week’s chart, Blue Story debuts at Number 5 while Trolls drops one place to Number 6, and Knives Out sits at Number 7 this week.
2011’s Easter adventure Hop bounces into the Top 10 for the first time at Number 8 and Spider-Man: Homecoming swings up five places to Number 9, landing just ahead of family comedy caper Playing with Fire (10).
This week’s Official Film Chart Online Showfeatures a clip from Taika Waititi’s award winning comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit, available to Download & Keep from April 27.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd April 2020:
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
|WALT DISNEY
|1
|2
|JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|3
|3
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
|PARAMOUNT
|2
|4
|FROZEN 2
|WALT DISNEY
|NEW
|5
|BLUE STORY
|PARAMOUNT
|5
|6
|TROLLS
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|4
|7
|KNIVES OUT
|LIONSGATE
|15
|8
|HOP
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|14
|9
|SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING
|SONY PICTURES HE
|NEW
|10
|PLAYING WITH FIRE
|PARAMOUNT
