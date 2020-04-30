Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sets new 2020 record for UK disc sales

© 2019 Lucasfilm. All Rights Reserved

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sold 235,500 sales on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray in its first week of release, keeping it the Number 1 spot of the Official Film Chart.

The movie’s digital download release saw it scoop the top spot the week before and the film has now clocked-up another win by becoming the biggest physical debut of 2020 so far, beating the previous 2020 record set by Downton Abbey by 5,000 copies.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2) holds on to last week’s position, but Frozen 2 (5), Sonic The Hedgehog (6), Blue Story (8), Knives Out (9) and Trolls (10) slip from their previous places.

There are three new entries on this week’s Top 10, with the honour of highest new entry going to Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn at Number 3.

Birds of Prey chronicles Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) adventures after splitting up with the Joker.

The next new entry is Spies in Disguise (4), when the world’s best spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) is accidentally turned into a pigeon by his genius – though socially awkward – tech officer, they must work to change Sterling back and save the world.

The third new entry on this week’s Top 10 is the epic boxset, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (7) which features all nine of the films in the ‘Skywalker Saga’ plus 26 hours of bonus features

This week’s film show features a behind the scenes look at the award winning World War One drama 1917, available to Download & Keep from May 4.

If you’re planning a home movie night this week, make sure to check out FindAnyFilm.com for a comprehensive choice of classics, family-friendly watches and brand new favourites.