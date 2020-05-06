Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tops UK home entertainment charts for third week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues to dominate the UK’s home entertainment charts, clocking up a third week as the best-selling movie with more than double the sales of its closest competition.

The highest new entry of the week is Taika Waititi’s Oscar winning comedy Jojo Rabbit, at Number 2 on digital downloads only.

A young boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who’s a member of the Hitler Youth finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home – and must confront his beliefs and blind nationalism aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi).

Birds of Prey holds on at Number 3, just ahead of our second new entry The Gentlemen at 4. Guy Ritchie returns to his gangster roots as writer and director of this action-comedy starring Matthew McConaughey.

Jumanji: The Next Level (5), Spies in Disguise (6), Frozen 2 (7) and Sonic The Hedgehog (8) each drop a few places. Finally, Elton John biopic Rocketman (10) climbs three to return to the Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th May 2020

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 STAR WARS IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY NEW 2 JOJO RABBIT 2C STUDIOS 3 3 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 4 THE GENTLEMEN EIV 2 5 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 4 6 SPIES IN DISGUISE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 5 7 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 7 8 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT 10 9 KNIVES OUT LIONSGATE 13 10 ROCKETMAN PARAMOUNT

The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com

This week’s chart show features a look at Greta Gerwig’s all-star adaptation of Little Women, available to Download & Keep from 11 May.