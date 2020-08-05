Starfinder, an interactive game for Amazon’s Alexa, is now available to play

Owners of Alexa enabled devices, including Amazon’s Echo and Fire ranges, can now play Starfinder, a new interactive game featuring Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II).

Starfinder transports players to a futuristic science-fantasy world where they can make decisions to advance and influence the outcome of the story just by using their voice.

Paizo, the team responsible for the popular tabletop game collaborated with Amazon to reimagine it for Alexa. The cast and production team took a combined 125 hours in the studio to record all of the possible twists and turns, resulting in up to 13 hours of gameplay.

The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for £1.99 or the full season for £9.99. Episodes 1 to 3 are available from today, with parts 4 to 6 will due in October.

“The Starfinder skill for Alexa is a great example of how audio and voice-enabled experiences can create immersive and ambient entertainment,” says VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services Marc Whitten.

“We are thrilled with how incredible sci-fi storytellers and amazing voice talent bring this interactive adventure to life.”

To start playing say “Alexa, open Starfinder”.