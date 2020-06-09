StarzPlay is now available from Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV users can now subscribe to StarzPlay, the streaming service from US cable brand Starz, directly through the Rakuten website and smart TV app.

The arrival of StarzPlay, which costs £4.99 per month, gives users access to a library of familiar titles and past hits, plus exclusive new shows such as The Great – a comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent, Mary Shelley) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Tolkien).

Other new shows include Jerry Bruckheimer’s Hightown, Power Book II: Ghost starring Oscar-nominee Mary J. Blige, and Castle Rock from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams starring Lizzy Caplan and Oscar-winner Tim Robbins.

Teresa López, European Content Director at Rakuten TV, said: “StarzPlay will allow us to enrich our current proposition providing an always more varied and extensive offer within the platform, we are very excited about this new launch.

“At Rakuten TV we are eager to continue reinforcing our content offer in order to provide the best quality content and a complete experience to our users just one click away.”

“This multi-territory partnership creates an exciting opportunity for StarzPlay to expand our reach in the marketplace and introduce new audiences to our vast library of compelling series and films,” said Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks for Starz.

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with European viewers hrough Rakuten TV who shares our commitment to providing audiences with premium content paired with a user-friendly experience.”