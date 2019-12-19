Still Open All Hours series six comes to DVD next month

The sixth series of David Jason’s much-loved sitcom Still Open All Hours is coming to DVD on January 6th.

The release contains seven episodes, including the 2019 Christmas episode, of the hit series which also stars James Baxter, Stephanie Cole, Brigit Forsyth, Kulvinder Ghir, Tim Healy, Sue Holderness, Sally Lindsay, Maggie Ollerenshaw, Archie Panjabi, Katie Redford, Dean Smith, Johnny Vegas, Geoffrey Whitehead and Sophie Willan.

Synopsis:

It’s all on offer this series! Eric and Cyril go camping and find the excitement is in tents, Gastric is ready to diet for love, and Mrs Rossi and Mr Newbold find romance among the rigatoni.

There are Mrs Featherstone’s driving lessons of doom, a dog whispering sweet nothings, a bicycle ride full of surprises and all sorts of interesting uses for a mangle.



Then in the Christmas Special, Cath won’t stand for French custard, and Granville tries to put the magic into Christmas but things don’t quite go to plan.

All in all, there are more money making schemes than you could shake a curly kipper at, and of course, the snapping jaws of that famous till.

