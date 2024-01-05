Stone Age thriller Out of Darkness gets UK cinema release date 

Signature Entertainment is bringing Stone Age thriller Out of Darkness to UK cinemas on February 9th.

From Scottish director Andrew Cumming in his feature debut, Out of Darkness is written by Ruth Greenberg, produced by Oliver Kassman, and stars Safia Oakley-Green, Kit Young, and Chuku Modu.

Synopsis:

45,000 years ago. Six people search for a new home in a brutally inhospitable landscape and when night falls they are stalked by a terrifying enemy…

Set in the Stone Age, a tight knit tribe of early humans are on a journey to find new land and secure a better future for themselves.

As they navigate unknown and treacherous terrain, they realise that something lurks in the darkness. As the group falls victim one-by-one, one young woman stands between the survival of the tribe and their gruesome demise.