Strictly Limited Games to release Dariusburst CS Core + Taito/ Sega Pack physical edition

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with TAITO, announce that Dariusburst CS Core + Taito/ Sega Pack will get an exclusive physical release with a Limited Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a digital release for Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders for the legendary shoot ‘em up start on Sunday, October 23th, at 12 AM CEST (midnight), only at strictlylimitedgames.com. Digital pre-orders started on October 20th.

In Dariusburst CS Core you have to fight your way through relentless waves of enemies and huge, aquatic-lifeform-modelled battleships over numerous different stages. With the help of your burst laser, try to beat the boss at the end of each stage and get the highest score.

Choose CS Mode and leap into a space opera spanning the franchise’s history, battling the Belsar across a galaxy featuring new, exclusive stages and story! Or jump into the DLC mode and pilot ships from iconic Sega and TAITO franchises in specially arranged stages!

The Dariusburst CS Core + TAITO/SEGA Pack contains the CS and DLC Modes from the previously released Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours on PS4, Vita and Steam. The packaged version includes the whole history of the DARIUS Saga and will only appear on Nintendo Switch.

Features: