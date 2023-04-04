StudioCanal announces The Conquest Of Everest restored Blu-ray release 

StudioCanal is bringing a new restoration of the classic British documentary, The Conquest Of Everest, to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital to mark the historic expedition’s 70th anniversary.

Telling the awe-inspiring story of the first successful attempt on the peak of Mount Everest, the BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated documentary will be available on May 29th – the same date the party made it to the peak.

Narrated by Meredith Edwards and featuring the mountaineers Sir Edmund Hillary, Wilfred Noyce and Tenzing Norgay, the documentary details the history, preparation and description of the route as well as fascinating footage of previous attempts and the social context of the achievement.

In order to document the entire ascent, the producers had to rely on footage from the climbing team themselves.

Select members were given rudimentary training and equipped with cameras and a variety of lenses, which they had to lug around in addition to the actual essentials, such as their oxygen tanks. They also carried a few experimental automatic cameras that were as small as cigarette packets and much easier to use.

Original cameraman Tom Stobart fell ill at the lower level, so George Lowe, Hillary’s climbing partner, took over as director and came back with dozens of magazines of footage.

The news of the expedition’s success was received on the morning of the Queen’s coronation and helped further cement its place in history.

