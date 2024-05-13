Studiocanal confirms Blu-ray release for Ealing Studios’ The Bells Go Down

Image: Studiocanal

A brand-new 4K restoration of Ealing Studios’ classic Blitz set comedy drama The Bells Go Down will be available to own on Blu-Ray, DVD and from Digital stores from June 24th.

The film is being released by Studiocanal as part of its Vintage Classics Collection and is now available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Directed by Basil Dearden and produced by Michael Balcon, the film follows members of the Auxiliary Fire Service as they deal with the aftermath of the Blitz. In a then revolutionary move, the filmmakers utilized genuine footage of London in the grip of the Blitz to help tell their story.

The Bells Go Down stars music hall hero Tommy Trinder, James Mason, Philip Friend, and William Hartnell.

Its original release came just a few weeks after the release of another film concerned with the A.F.S, Humphrey Jennings’ semi-documentary: Fires Were Started. The film, which used real firefighters in a fictional narrative, is included in this release as part of the extras materials.

Extras: