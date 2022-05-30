Studiocanal is bringing a restored print of Appointment In London to Blu-ray

© 1953 The Mayflower Pictures Corporation Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Romulus Films Ltd.

A newly restored version of classic British WW2 drama, Appointment In London, is coming to Blu-Ray for the very first time on June 27th. The film will also be available on DVD and via digital retailers on the same day.

Directed by Philip Leacock and based on a story by John Wooldridge, a former RAF bomber pilot who flew 108 operational sorties, the film is part of the Romulus Film Catalogue and is being released by Studiocanal as part of its Vintage Classics collection.

Dirk Bogarde heads a cast which also includes Dinah Sheridan, Ian Hunter, William Sylvester, Bryan Forbes, Bill Kerr and Walter Fitzgerald.

Wing Commander Tim Mason (Bogarde) leads a squadron of Lancaster bombers on almost nightly raids from England. Having flown eighty-seven missions, he’ll shortly be retiring from flying, but the strain is showing.

With losses mounting and several raids being seen as failures, members of his crew, Brown (Kerr) and “The Brat” Greeno (Forbes) among them, are thinking that there must be a “jinx” at work. Trying to make sure his men concentrate only on their job, Mason keeps women away from the base until he meets Naval Officer Eve Canyon (Sheridan)….

Extras: