Studiocanal is bringing classic Ealing Studios romance Saraband For Dead Lovers to Blu-ray

Studiocanal is releasing Ealing Studios’ classic romance Saraband For Dead Lovers on Blu-ray for the first time on March 13th alongside a new DVD and Digital release.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Starring Stewart Granger, Joan Greenwood and Flora Robson and directed by Basil Dearden, the film was Ealing’s first Technicolor release and, at the time of production, its most expensive film to date.

Visually stunning, the film makes impressive use of its Prague locations and the atmospheric rich reds and browns of the interior shots evoke the stiflingly oppressive conventions of the Hanoverian court impeccably.

In 1682, the Sophie Dorothea (Greenwood) is unhappily married to Prince George Louis of Hanover (Bull), an aristocrat destined to inherit the British crown. Despairing of ever experiencing true love, the desolate new Queen finds no solace in her life at court until she falls for a dashing Swedish mercenary, Count Konigsmark (Granger).

Having hatched a plot to flee England together, the couple’s scheme is discovered by the jealous Countess Platen (Robson), Konigsmark’s previous lover, spelling disaster for the young lovers.

Special Features