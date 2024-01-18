Studiocanal is bringing a newly restored version of Circle of Danger to Blu-ray

Image: Studiocanal

Classic British thriller Circle of Danger is coming to Blu-ray and digital movie stores February 5th. The 1951 film is being released by Studiocanal as part of its Vintage Classis range and is presented from a brand-new 4K restoration.

U.S. citizen Clay Douglas (Ray Milland) comes to London to investigate the mysterious death of his brother who served as a Commando with the British Forces.

Suspecting that it was not a German bullet that killed him, Clay obtains the name and address of one of the members of the raiding party and begins to piece together the missing information.

However, after further investigations, Clay finds himself in a situation so unexpected that all his plans for retribution are shattered.

Co-starring opposite Milland are Patricia Roc and Marius Goring.

Adapted from his own novel by Philip Macdonald, the film was Directed by Jacques Tourneur, produced by Joan Harrison, shot by influential Oscar winning cinematographer, Oswald Morris.

