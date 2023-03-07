Studiocanal is bringing Richard Lester’s The Three Musketeers to 4K UHD Blu-Ray

Image: Studiocanal

Studiocanal is marking the 50th anniversary of Director Richard Lester’s star-studded The Three Musketeers with a 4K UHD Blu-Ray, DVD and Blu-Ray release on April 24th.

The studio is also releasing sequel The Four Musketeers, which has enjoyed the same 4K treatment, on the same day. Both films are being released under the Vintage Classics banner.

Pre-order The Three Musketeers from Amazon.co.uk*

Pre-order The Four Musketeers from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Starring Oliver Reed, Richard Chamberlain, and Frank Finlay as the titular Musketeers plus Michael York as D’Artagnan, both films boast exceptional supporting casts featuring many of the most lauded stars of the era including Charlton Heston, Raquel Welch, Christopher Lee, Faye Dunaway, Roy Kinnear and Spike Milligan.

The Three Musketeers

In 17th Century Paris, young, naïve and energetic D’Artagnan (Michael York) leaves home to seek his fortune as a swordsman.

Making friends with the three musketeers: world-weary Athos (Oliver Reed), comically arrogant Porthos (Frank Finlay) and chivalric Aramis (Richard Chamberlain), he is invited to join them in their efforts to thwart the aristocratic schemer Cardinal Richelieu (Charlton Heston), who plots to prove the infidelity of the Queen (Geraldine Chaplin) to King Louis XIII (Jean-Pierre Cassel) in order to increase his own power.

Whilst attempting to foil the Cardinal’s plans, D’Artagnan finds himself also juggling affairs with both the charming Constance Bonancieux (Raquel Welch) as well as the passionate Milady De Winter (Faye Dunaway), a secret agent for the Cardinal….

Special Features

Neil Sinyard on The Three Musketeers

The Saga of the Musketeers Part 1

The Making of The Musketeers vintage EPK

Original US trailer

Original UK trailer

The Four Musketeers

With D’Artagnan (Michael York) now officially enrolled in the King’s service, his army besieges the rebels at La Rochelle and Cardinal Richelieu (Charlton Heston) is determined to prevent any meddling by the English before the city falls.

He dispatches Milady de Winter (Faye Dunaway) to London with orders to assassinate Buckingham (Simon Ward) if necessary. But she has a price — carte blanche to dispose of D’Artagnan and Bonacieux as she sees fit.

Our heroes, in between dodging musket balls at La Rochelle, must once again outwit the Cardinal’s henchmen to save the day. But this time the stakes are higher… And tragedy is in the offing.

Special Features