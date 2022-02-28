Studiocanal to release remastered version of The Silent Enemy on Blu-Ray

Studiocanal has announced that a newly restored version of the classic WW2 Naval thriller, The Silent Enemy is coming to Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital from April 11th.

The film is based on the heroic wartime exploits of Lionel ‘Buster’ Crabb, who would famously disappear in mysterious circumstances several years after the end of the war, during a reconnaissance mission for the MI6.

Synopsis:

In 1941, the Italians have created a new form of warfare – Frogmen – an intrepid band of men who travel astride small torpedo-type vessels, and attach explosive charges to the hulls of enemy ships, below their waterline.

The young Naval Lieutenant, ‘Buster’ Crabb (Laurence Harvey), an expert in mine and bomb disposal, is sent to Gibraltar to try and combat this new threat.

Never having dived before, he sets to work to master the technique of underwater operations, and soon he and his team are able to locate many of the frogmen’s charges and render them harmless. But with an invasion of North Africa imminent, time is not on the allies’ side.

Directed by William Fairchild and adapted from the book Commander Crabb by Marshall Pugh, The Silent Enemy features a standout cast including Laurence Harvey, Dawn Addams, Michael Craig, John Clements and Sid James.

The film is notable for its pioneering underwater action sequences and as an inspiration for Ian Fleming to write Thunderball and is being released as part of the Vintage Classics collection.

