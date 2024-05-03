Studiocanal to release restored version of Jean-Pierre Melville’s Army Of Shadows

© 1969 / STUDIOCANAL FILMS Ltd

A new 4K restoration of Jean-Pierre Melville’s WW2 masterpiece, Army Of Shadows, will be available to own on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital from June 3rd as part of Studiocanal’s Vintage World Cinema collection.

Based on a novel by Joseph Kessel, the film follows Resistant leader Philippe Gerbier (Lino Ventura) and his allies through operations, camaraderie and espionage, and details the constant threat of capture, danger and the tough decisions that need to be taken to stay alive.

Initially underappreciated in France, today the film is widely recognised as being Melville’s finest and is also his most personal having participated in the French Resistance himself.

The new 4K restoration of comes complete with brand-new extras: