Styngr and Warner Music deal brings WMG titles to games developers

Styngr, which supplies emotes and music to games developers, has struck a deal to include pre-licensed tracks from portions of Warner Music Group’s rich music catalogue in the content it offers developers.

The deal will allow developers across the gaming ecosystem, including single A and AA developers, to integrate licensed WMG recordings into their platforms for inclusion in customized radio stations and music-based character enhancements using Styngr’s software developer kits.

“Our mission is to remove the barriers and let gaming studios – especially the massive middle class of developers – offer music in a way that reduces licensing friction whilst being gamer friendly,” said Alex Tarrand, Co-Founder of Styngr.

“Gaming is in our DNA and our service caters to how games are leveraging music today as well as the future of audio vanities.

“We allow developers to get the commercial music their users want without having to handle music licensing, distribution, and payments on their own. We also offer the option to flip the model on its head and monetize popular music within a game.”



Alex Kamins, SVP, New Business & Ventures, WMG commented: “Partnering with Styngr will allow us to expand the presence of music across the global gaming ecosystem.

“These integrations will enhance the experience of players and provide new, gaming native opportunities for WMG artists to engage their fans and generate incremental income.”