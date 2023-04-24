Succession star Brian Cox cast as host of Prime Video’s 007 game show 

Prime Video has revealed that Succession star Brian Cox will preside over its upcoming James Bond themed game show, 007’s Road to a Million which launches later this year.

The series is a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Bond producers EON Productions with 72 Films, and MGM Alternative.

Cox will appear as The Controller, the “enigmatic character” who controls the fate of contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million.

Filmed in many iconic Bond locations—from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica—this the show is described as “a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism.”

In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure.

“As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”