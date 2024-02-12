Sunderland ‘Til I Die – Netflix reveals series 3 trailer 

A new trailer has been released for the third series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die which comes to Netflix viewers around the globe on February 13th.

Produced by Fulwell 73, the three-part series chronicles Sunderland’s journey back to the Championship through their League One play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers. With the club desperate for stability, a new manager is brought in to haul it out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Fulwell 73 executive producers are Ben Turner, Gabe Turner, Leo Pearlman and Richard Thompson. The series has been directed by Benjamin Riad and David Soutar is the series producer.

Netflix is available from £4.99 per month, with apps available on all major Smart TV brands and streaming devices from Amazon, Apple and Roku.