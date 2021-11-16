Superman & Lois to debut on BBC One and iPlayer

Image: BBC / DC, Warner Bros Entertainment

The BBC has secured UK premiere rights for Superman & Lois and has announced that the series will air on BBC One from Saturday 4th December, with all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer the same day.

Season one of the Warner Bros. Television show debuted in the US earlier this year and the second season is already confirmed to air stateside from January.

Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) star alongside Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere), Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez (Graceland), Inde Navarette (13 Reasons Why), Wolé Parks (All American) and Adam Rayner (Mistresses) with Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage).

The show sees Clark Kent and Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their teenage sons Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

And there’s never a dull moment with Lois’s father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to save the day at a moment’s notice.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, says: “Superman & Lois is an ambitious and involving new superhero series – one we are sure will intrigue and excite not just existing fans, but BBC viewers of all ages.”