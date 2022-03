Sandra Oh stars in Stage 6 Films’ Umma. Photo by: Saeed Adyani

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for writer and director Iris K. Shim’s supernatural thriller Umma which it’s released in UK cinemas on March 25th.

The film follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

Rounding out the cast are MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney.