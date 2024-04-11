Supertri and Warner Bros Discovery reveal new broadcast deal

Eurosport, discovery+ and Max viewers across Europe will be able to enjoy live coverage of supertri events after the sport and Warner Bros Discovery agreed a new broadcast partnership.

The deal starts this weekend with the supertri E World Triathlon Championships which takes place at the London Aquatic Centre.

Michael D’hulst, supertri CEO and Co-Founder, said: “supertri has truly turned triathlon into a spectator sport with fast, technical and tactical racing on stadium-like courses in iconic locations, and our broadcast product, with exciting racing and storytelling all packed into a two-hour broadcast window is proving perfect for a modern audience.

“Warner Bros Discovery have been excellent partners with their belief that this is the future and by helping to deliver supertri’s racing to as wide an audience as possible.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Triathlon continues to surge in popularity, boosted by an increasing number of world-class events such as supertri, which is helping to expand both participation and viewership of the sport.

“As a gender-balanced sport, it fits perfectly within our portfolio and we are pleased to partner with supertri to bring live coverage of their dynamic and entertaining events to the widest possible international audience through our channels and platforms.”