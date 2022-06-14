Syfy channel to re-brand as Sky Sci-Fi next month

The Syfy channel is re-branding to Sky Sci-Fi from July 26th, with viewers promised a mix of “exciting new shows” and sci-fi classics.

New shows include SurrealEstate, a paranormal and spooktacular series featuring Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek), plus Day of The Dead – a new zombie series inspired by George. A Romero’s horror movie – and Stephen King’s IT and Salem’s Lot.

Movie fans will be able to enjoy Bullet Train Down, Thor: God of Thunder and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The schedules will also include fan favourites such as Star Trek, Stargate and Quantum Leap.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, said: “From space adventures to futuristic fantasy, Sky Sci-Fi will be joining the host of genre-led brands launched in the past year and will offer a new universe for viewers to explore.

“The re-brand will make it easier for people to find exactly what they want, with fan favourites, a multitude of on demand content, as well as a burst of exciting new shows for sci-fi fanatics”.

The channel is available through both Sky and Virgin Media, as well as the NOW streaming service from Sky.