Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut is heading to UK cinemas

Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut – which adds 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage back into Rocky IV – will be screening at cinemas across the UK from November 19th.

Released through Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) in partnership with sales and distribution company Park Circus, the film will also be screening in selected international territories throughout the coming weeks.

An exclusive 30-minute Q&A with Stallone will be broadcast alongside the screening in cinemas.

Mark Hirzberger-Taylor, CEO of Park Circus said: “What an honour to be working with our valued partners at MGM to be bringing this incredibly special project to Rocky fans in the UK and beyond.

“We can’t wait to hear what audiences think of seeing Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut on the big screen!”

Screening details are available on the Park Circus website.