Symbaroum Starter Set ‘Treasure Hunts in Davokar’ is released today

Released today by Free League Publishing, The Symbaroum Starter Set – Treasure Hunts in Davokar is the perfect entry point to venture deep into the dark fantasy RPG and contains everything needed to start playing.

The set for the tabletop roleplaying game includes two complete adventure sites, guidelines for creating treasure hunt adventures, a 64-page rulebook, a 64-page adventure compendium, a dice set, two double-sided full color maps and six printed character sheets with pre-made player characters.

The set is illustrated by the critically acclaimed artist Martin Grip, lead artist for the upcoming The One Ring RPG that is currently on Kickstarter, as well as the multiple award-winning Alien RPG and Coriolis – The Third Horizon.

The set is written by Mattias Johnsson Haake and Mattias Lilja, designers of Symbaroum that has also worked on acclaimed games such Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, Forbidden Lands and Coriolis – The Third Horizon.