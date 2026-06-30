T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final to air on Freeview

Cricket fans will be able to watch both Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals plus the final subscription-free on Sky Mix, the broadcaster’s Freeview channel.

The remaining tournament matches will also be available to watch without a subscription on the Sky Sports app and will also be available on Sky Sports and NOW.

The news follows England’s qualification to the semi-finals.

Coverage of the final will be presented by Hannah Wilkes, with Nasser Hussain and Natasha Farrant providing expert analysis. The team will be on-site at Lord’s with build-up starting from 2.30pm and the first ball bowled at 3.30pm.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final schedule

Australia v West Indies: Tuesday, June 30, 2:30 p.m. local time (BST) from The Oval

England v South Africa: Thursday, July 2, 6:30 p.m. local time (BST) from The Oval

The winners of the two semi-finals will square off in the summit clash at Lord’s on July 5.